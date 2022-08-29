Animal Kingdom spin-off: Could there be something more?

Following the events of the series finale, is there a chance for an Animal Kingdom spin-off? Should we hope for this at all?

There’s absolutely a lot of stuff we have to get into here on the subject, but the first thing we gotta note here is pretty simple: There are obvious spoilers ahead. Read on if you are 100% okay with that.

At the end of the series finale, there were only two characters within the Cody Boys still alive: J and Deran. Pope and Craig are both dead, and we don’t exactly think that Finn Cole’s character and his surviving uncle are going to be spending a lot of time together.

So what would a spin-off really be about? You could make a case for it revolving around what’s next for J after he’s had his revenge, but it’s worth noting that even at the end of the finale, he didn’t look altogether happy. He was just sitting around by himself by the pool somewhere new. Even money and success can’t buy joy, and we’re not sure a J show would work given that he often doesn’t emote publicly.

As for Deran, we do think it would be fascinating to watch and see if he could ever reunite with Deran. One of our big disappointments with the finale is that we never saw these two characters reunite, though at the same time we have a hard time thinking that Deran would be able to leave the country after all of this. Maybe he was never destined to have all that much of a happy ending here.

