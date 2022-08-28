The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All video: Tyler, Rachel reunite

Tomorrow night on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, a lot of contestants are going to reunite. There’s going to be a lot of drama, but also a few genuine moments and conversations, as well.

Take, for example, what you can see in the sneak preview below. This is another reminder that there could be a need of further closure between Tyler and Rachel, largely because 1) his departure was so sudden at hometown dates and 2) there were some real feelings here. The story of Tyler is one that on some level, we’ve seen a number of times before. Rachel obviously did care about him, but he was clearly fourth among the guys she had left. She didn’t want to put his family through a meeting if she knew she wasn’t going to pick him, so she did what she thought was right.

We’re sure that at the time the Tell All filmed, Tyler probably did still have some remaining feelings in his heart for her. That doesn’t mean that he wanted to hold onto them forever, but we know that it can take time to recover from heartbreak.

Do we think that Tyler is going to be rather popular in Bachelor Nation moving forward? Absolutely we do. There’s always a core group of guys who remain in the public eye for months after a season ends, and 100% it’s clear that he could be one of them.

As for the rest of the special tomorrow, we expect some fighting among the guys, but then also a look towards overnights. That’s absolutely when things get even more serious. It’s been clear to us for a long time that Rachel is picking Tino, but we will see if that turns out to be the case.

Related – Get some more news on The Bachelorette, including more on The Men Tell All right now

What do you most want to see on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All tomorrow night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Confrontations, apologies, and closure – It's all happening Monday on the #MenTellAll. pic.twitter.com/SqpIcz8q1x — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 26, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







