Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 4: A story of nature

There are a couple of intriguing things about Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 4 next week — so where do we begin? We suppose that the best spot is noting that a nature documentary could, oddly, be a big part of the story.

Hey, the whole point of this show is to tell some interesting, experimental stories that are off the beaten path from what we’ve seen elsewhere. For now, it 100% feels like this episode will fit the bill and then some. Hopefully, it does give us a new perspective on things.

Below, you can check out the full Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s ahead:

In a nature documentary set in the “dead sector,” a naturalist who studies walkers encounters a spirited settler; an unlikely respect is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue in favor of people taking back the land from the dead.

The idea of someone studying the walkers makes all the sense in the world, given that understanding their behavior could be key to survival long-term. Of course, we’re sure that there are also more people trying to figure out a cure than what we’ve seen in this universe. We don’t think we’re ever going to actually see said cure within this franchise, but there are probably people tinkering with the idea. In general, the idea with Tales of the Walking Dead is to give you as many different points of view as possible; let’s hope for some fun stuff here! We’re ready to see just how things unfold.

Remember of course that after this, there are even more interesting things to look forward to; prepare accordingly.

