House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 run time: HBO’s plan

Following last week’s extended premiere, can you expect more of the same entering House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2?

Of course, we’re sure there are people out there hoping for that and honestly, we understand. There’s always going to be that school of thought that you can never have too much of a good thing, and this is a show that brought a LOT of awesome stuff to the table. Yet, we also should note that there is such a thing as over-stuffing an episode. You don’t want to extend a story just for the sake of extending it; we always tend to call that the American Horror Story: Hotel effect since that is as big and bloated a show as we can remember.

Let’s go ahead and address the run time now: House of the Dragon is going to air within an hour-long window tonight. It is not extended in the way it was for the premiere. There is a chance that this could change down the road, but we wouldn’t count on it with 100% certainty.

For those who missed our news yesterday, tonight’s episode carries with it the title of “The Rogue Prince,” which in our mind strongly suggests that Daemon Targeryan (Matt Smith) is going to be a significant focus of the story. This is a guy who has a tendency to cause a lot of problems and with that in mind, we 100% expect him to continue to go about that in this story — especially since his niece Rhaenyra was given the chance to be the heir instead of him.

