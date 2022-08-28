Manifest season 4 premiere date revealed: See first teaser!

Are you ready for the premiere of Manifest season 4 over at Netflix? After a really long wait, we’re thrilled to have more news today!

As we’ve been saying for weeks now, the odds were extremely high that the streaming service would announce a premiere date in honor of 8/28 Day and they’ve now done that. New episodes are officially going to launch on Friday, November 4. It is important to remember that the final season is technically 20 episodes, and you are not getting all of them at once. The first half is slated for this fall; the second half, meanwhile, is coming on next year.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can get a few more teases of what’s next courtesy of an official teaser. There is more action, drama, and all sorts of other good stuff ahead, so we suggest you prepare yourselves accordingly for that. In a statement, here is some of what creator Jeff Rake told Tudum:

“When you turn on the next episode, it’s two years later, and not only is Ben still deeply in the depths of depression and trauma over the loss of his wife, but you’ll of course recall that that was only half the tragedy … The other half was the kidnapping of his infant daughter and tragically, two years later, she’s still missing.”

The image above is a cropped version of the official season 4 poster (also visible below), but you can get a good gist of what we’re looking at and what the show is trying to convey.

Through the remainder of the final season, there is absolutely one thing you can expect above all else: Answers. It’s true that the series has made you wait for a ton of them, but we’ve got a good feeling that it will prove worthwhile when the dust finally settles.

What do you most want to see on Manifest season 4, based on what we’re seeing here?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







