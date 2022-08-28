Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? It goes without saying, but we need to get this show back on the air soon!

Well, as we move further into this article, prepare for a mixture of good news and bad. So where do we start? We suppose by being the bearer of bad news that once again, the Kevin Costner drama is not on the air. This has been a long hiatus and unfortunately, we’ve still got more than a couple of months to go.

Do you want to ensure you don’t miss any Yellowstone video updates after the show comes back? Then all you have to do is SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away — there is a lot of good stuff coming.

Now, here is the silver lining: There is a reasonably good chance we have some good news to share sooner rather than later. Consider the fact that next weekend is Labor Day Weekend, and it looks like there will be a big Yellowstone marathon as there often is ANYTIME that we come to a big weekend. This could give the network an opportunity to give us a teaser, a trailer, or something more leading to the November 13 premiere. We’d even take some sort of look behind the scenes!

For those who are not aware, filming is very much still going on for the upcoming season, and we know already that it won’t be ending in the near future. There are fourteen episodes this go-around, which makes this the longest season of Yellowstone that we’ve seen. It’s going to be split into two different parts, some you’ll probably have another pretty sizable hiatus when we get around to the other side of episode 8.

In the end, expect drama, action, heartbreak, character development, and a whole lot more in this new season — in other words, so much more of what you love.

Related – Get more news on Yellowstone, including a Teeter update right now

What do you most want to see in a Yellowstone season 5 trailer?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







