Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/27?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, and are we going to have a chance to see some more ridiculous comedy from this world? It goes without saying, but there are a number of things well-worth diving into here.

For the time being, though, we should start things off with the bad news: It looks like we’re going to take a breather from Oliver and his show for at least a short period of time. There is no new episode tonight and while we’ll always hope for a web exclusive, the series is going to be taking a little bit of a breather. Our hope is that we’ll see it back on the air before too long, especially with the current state of the news cycle. There is so much for this show to dive into!

Of course, we 100% recognize that HBO is going to be patient when it comes to giving us the remainder of this season. There have to be weeks off in order to get the series to November, and it is 100% important that we get there! The midterm elections will be one of the most important subjects Oliver covers, and of course there is a good bit happening with these elections that he could already discuss.

As for main segments, there will still most likely be a few more of those that are off the beaten path — and in other words, precisely the sort of stuff that a lot of diehard fans like. One of the things that makes this show so great is its ability to really tackle issues and things that a lot of other programs shy away from, whether it be in the late-night or news world. These segments do take a lot of time to put together, which is one of the reasons why there are only so many episodes per season.

