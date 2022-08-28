Animal Kingdom season 7: Why isn’t it happening on TNT?

We know that tonight is the series finale, but do you really think that’s going to stop us from thinking about an Animal Kingdom season 7? Then you’ve got another thing coming.

The first thing that we gotta hand over to you is a little bit of bad news: There’s no chance at another season, and we say that regardless of what happens in the finale. (Rest assured, there are no spoilers within.)

We know that there are a lot of different reasons why the TNT drama is ending, so where do we start? We should note that this is not a result of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal. We know that a lot of other shows both on cable and streaming have been canceled due to the new parent company, and that TNT is moving away from scripted programming altogether. The latter could be a symptom of the show ending, but we think it’s been planned for a long time now that season 6 would be the end — think years.

In general, it’s hard for cable shows to go on much longer than this unless they are extremely successful like The Walking Dead or Game of Thrones. Programming tends to get more expensive as it goes on. Six seasons just feels right in the end for a show like Animal Kingdom. It gets to tell its story and do some great stuff, but it also doesn’t overstay its welcome. Regardless of how it ends tonight with the finale, we think this has been the best season in a little while and the writers have taken on some big stuff.

