The Capture season 2 episode 2 air date, early details!

Following tonight’s big return over on BBC One, want to know a little bit more about The Capture season 2 episode 2? There’s a lot to prepare for here.

First things first, let’s talk a little bit about the schedule. The network isn’t going to make you wait long to see what’s coming up next, and we can all be grateful for that. There’s another installment coming tomorrow! Holliday Grainger and the rest of the cast are going to bring another big chapter to this mystery, but this is going to be difficult. We’re dealing with everything from international politics to invisible assassins, and that’s going to cause problems from top to bottom. Carey IS going to discover a lot of clues within this episode, and she may find a few others who can help her. Whether or not these are permanent allies, though, remains to be seen.

For a few more details about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full The Capture season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

Security minister Isaac Turner’s hacked TV interview sends shockwaves through his personal and professional life. With DS Flynn in hospital, Carey and the team investigate a web of politically charged clues that seem to lead to China. The investigation widens, and Carey makes several important new allies, but can they be trusted?

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re prepared to see a few more twists the send the season in a totally different direction. There is going to be a little break in the action after episode 2, though — to be specific, we’re getting episodes on Sundays and Mondays. This is a pattern that we’re seeing the BBC utilize with a number of their shows at the moment.

