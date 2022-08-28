Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS? Or, is the broadcast just delayed due to NFL preseason games airing on the network?

This is the funny thing about football: Even preseason games draw big ratings! It’s enough at least to push Big Brother back to 8:30 p.m. Eastern — it will still air at 8:00 p.m. on the West Coast, but the adjustment is still there elsewhere. This probably won’t be the last Sunday this summer where the reality show gets pushed back slightly, so we suggest you go ahead and prepared for that already.

So what can you expect from the episode tonight? There’s a lot of fun stuff that you can expect to see take place from start to finish here, beginning with the aftermath of the split house twist that led to the evictions of Joseph and Jasmine from the game.

(Warning: There are some spoilers ahead from the live feeds; be prepared for that.)

Tonight’s episode will feature Turner winning Head of Household, and that immediately causing some complications for some of the people in Big Brochella previously. Michael, Brittany, Taylor, and Monte aren’t aware of how close everyone got in Dyre Fest, and they severely underestimated the value of that bonding experience. The question is whether or not those outside of Dyre Fest can find a way to get some stuff back together.

We didn’t see the HoH Competition on the live feeds, so there is still some mystery as to what that looks like. The same goes for some other segments that you end up getting. We do know that there’s going to be some frustrating moments throughout all of this, mostly due to the fact that some of the fan favorites could be on the outside the numbers. That is a tough thing to grapple.

