BMF season 2 premiere date: Why the secrecy at Starz?

BMFWhat in the world is going on when it comes to a BMF season 2 premiere date over at Starz? This is a network that loves to turn out a season of most of its shows a year, with some exceptions brought on by the global health crisis.

Yet, they’ve been pretty quiet about this show over the past several months, even while they’ve greenlit The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast as well as the aforementioned season 2 of the scripted story. What’s going on here? Why be so secretive about when the main show is coming back?

If there is a simple answer to hand over here, it’s that Starz just doesn’t feel a reason to rush; they don’t have to. The first season of BMF proper was a big success and a lot of people discovered it after it was on. This allows for them to be patient, and also schedule some other shows for the late summer/fall that may be a bit more pressing in their mind. Also, with the documentary coming out in October, they may view that as a chance to tide people over until season 2 eventually airs.

Is it possible that we’ll be waiting until 2023? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked at this point. The biggest issue Starz faces right now is just a glut of programming. Over the next several months, they’ve got the following shows to think about: The Serpent Queen, Power Book II: Ghost, Outlander, Heels, Hightown, the aforementioned documentary, and eventually Power Book IV: Force. They have to find a way to structure all of this out, and that’s beyond the fact that Power Book III: Raising Kanan. They have a lot of things that they are juggling right now!

Rest assured, though, that BMF is coming back on the air eventually; a certain bit of patience may just be required to get around to it.

