Partner Track season 2: EP on potential renewal

Following the end of season 1, where do things stand at present when it comes to a Partner Track season 2 at Netflix? There could be a lot of questions out there on this subject, and for good reason! The first season ended in a way that leaves the door open for a LOT more, and we don’t think anyone is going to feel like what we got was the full extent of the story.

Luckily, there is a good bit of optimism looking forward, and we say that knowing full well that Netflix as a streaming service can be somewhat choosy when it comes to what they renew or cancel. According to a report coming in from Deadline, at present the folks behind the scenes are pretty happy with what they’ve seen, and executive producer Georgia Lee and the creative team have already bounced around some ideas.

Want more of an indication of that? Then check out what Lee had to say below to the aforementioned website:

We don’t have an official pickup yet. I think everyone’s feeling very excited about it. We just started early chatting about season two but yeah, we’re very, very hopeful that we will get to continue to tell the story.

Without giving too many details away for those who haven’t finished the first season yet, there is a shocking moment involving Ingrid and Murphy that serves as a cliffhanger, and it should be the sort of thing that makes Netflix feel the pressure to renew the show and do it fast. The earlier they do this, the more beneficial it is for the team since they can get to work on delivering another batch of episodes. We’d also hope that a season 2 could be ready somewhere around the late summer / early fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Partner Track right now

Do you think there’s a good chance that we could get a Partner Track season 2 renewal over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you do not want you to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







