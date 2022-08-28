City on a Hill season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Take Me Home’

There are a couple of different things to know when it comes to City on a Hill season 3 episode 5 — so where should we start?

We suppose the most logical thing to do, at least for now, is remind you that there will be a new episode on Showtime next week! We know that the drama was off the air last weekend because of the movie plans, but (fingers crossed) we’re going to have new episodes the rest of the season. Hopefully that will allow the story to build up some momentum, and we sure hope that there are a few moments, as well, that get mainstream viewers talking about it more.

With the evidence against Sinclair Dryden piling up, Jackie takes action. As Decourcy fights to prove Curtis Whitaker’s innocence, Caysen, who is desperate to clear his own name, entertains a compromise. Siobhan makes headway in her case against Needham Industries but is set back when a reporter comes asking questions. Jenny meets with a lawyer to discuss her father’s lawsuit.

Based on where we are in the season right now, we assume that a lot of the action and drama is going to be pick up and intensify. Why wouldn’t it? This show loves to build and build until there are a few big reveals close to the end, and we’re expecting something of that variety here. It’d also be nice to get a season 4 renewal at some point in here also, but it’s hard to bank on that sort of thing without knowing the full metrics.

