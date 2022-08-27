The Blacklist season 10: Could NBC change impact future?

As many of you out there know, The Blacklist season 10 will premiere on NBC at midseason. Beyond just that, filming will officially kick off next month! There is so much to be excited about as we look forward, but also a lot to look forward to when it comes to the long-term future.

What is one of the larger questions right now? It is tied to the report on Friday that the network could consider dropping 10:00 p.m. Eastern altogether, and turning that hour over to local affiliates. How would that impact the long-term future of this show? That’s to be seen, but there are big questions that come with it.

On paper, you can make the argument that the potential change would not impact the James Spader series at all. Given that it hasn’t regularly aired at 10:00 for many years, there may not be any substantial reason to think it would air there now. The problem comes in that if NBC does scrap this hour starting with the 2023-24 season, there is less room for shows in general. This means that a number of things could get swapped around and as a result of that, there may not be room for The Blacklist anymore. The show is not one of the higher-rated ones that NBC has right now, and there could be a major cause for concern as a result of that.

In the end, we’ve felt for a while that season 10 will most likely be it, but it has nothing to do with proposed schedule changes. Let’s just wait and see if the network does surprise us at all down the road here.

