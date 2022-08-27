American Horror Stories season 2 finale: What we know so far

The American Horror Stories season 2 finale is coming to Hulu in a good week and a half — so what do we know about it now?

The first thing to note here is, of course, the title: “Lake.” What in the world does that mean? Whether it be Loch Ness or a number of slasher movies set in the woods, there are so many directions that the series could go with this. We’d love for it personally to be a prelude of sorts to season 11, especially since FX has not announced too much about that season just yet … but this is probably just a pipe dream. (We don’t want it to be necessary viewing for season 11, but some Easter eggs are welcome.)

Have you seen our review for American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6 as of yet? If not, see what we had to say about it below. Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more coverage on both that and the flagship show.

“Lake” is currently poised to air on September 8, and we should note in advance that it is penned by Manny Coto, who has been responsible for a number of episodes this season including the premiere “Dollhouse” and this past one “Facelift.”

The most important thing, at least for now, is that this finale presents a story that is creative and leaves a satisfying mark for some time. Since we don’t have a season 3 renewal as of yet, the producers need to do whatever they can to encourage the powers that be to give them a green light. We tend to think that we’re getting one based on the overall strength of the franchise, but we also recognize that nothing is guaranteed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Stories right now

What do you most want to see on the American Horror Stories season 2 finale?

What sort of surprises do you think the crew has in store for us? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







