Yellowstone season 5 trailer: Should we prepare for release soon?

When it comes to a Yellowstone season 5 trailer, there is evidence out there that we could be seeing something sooner rather than later.

So where should we begin here? Let’s just kick things off with a reminder that the Paramount Network series is set to come back on November 13. That’s not that far into the future, and typically, shows tend to release teasers and trailers anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of months ahead of time.

Let’s go ahead and make the following clear here: We’re not expecting an epic, two-minute trailer at some point in the immediate future. That is probably something we’ll be waiting on until October. Still, it feels like a minute-long trailer or even a thirty-second teaser is at least possible, and something that you should have dancing around in your head at least for the time being.

We can go ahead and confirm now that the network is planning another extended marathon of the show for Labor Day Weekend, and it is poised to start next Saturday at 8:00 in the morning. This is something that they’ve done with a number of holiday weekends over the years, and it’s proven to be a great strategy to boost its overall viewership. We’d be shocked if at some point during this marathon, there wasn’t some sort of new footage dropped for the upcoming season. When is there going to be a better time for it? Viewers will already be watching, and there’s not another three-day weekend of this nature between Labor Day and the show’s premiere.

The earlier that Yellowstone kicks off their season 5 marketing push, the better off the show will be. Just remember for a moment here that there are other things that eventually need to be cross-promoted here also, including the 1932 prequel coming at the end of the year.

