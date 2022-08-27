Doctor Who spoilers: BBC exec teases Jodie Whittaker’s farewell

We of course have been eager for a while to get more details on Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who, but in-depth information has been hard to come by. After all, the folks over at BBC One are keen to protect most of their secrets.

For a while, we’ve heard that the plan was to send Jodie’s version of the Doctor off in the month of October, but it’s absolutely nice to see someone at the network actually confirm that for a change! In a new interview with the Radio Times, here is at least some of what Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, had to say about the plans to celebrate 100 years of the network’s existence:

“We’ve got a week celebrating our centenary in October, where we’ll have some specials … We’ve got the Doctor Who centenary special.”

Moore would not share a whole lot else, but we’d say to really expect this episode to be a celebration of history. We mean that in terms of a celebration of British television but also Jodie’s time as the Doctor itself. All signs point to a regeneration coming in the near future, but the big question we are wondering is this: Who will she regenerate into? While Ncuti Gatwa is technically poised to be the next star of the series, we also know that David Tennant will be back to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the series next year. This does create at least a little bit of ambiguity.

No matter what happens, we just hope that this final episode for Whittaker is a big one. In between the 60th special and Gatwa’s arrival, it does feel on some level like the regeneration has been somewhat overshadowed. We do want some great stuff here!

