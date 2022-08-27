Stranger Things 5 premiere date: The impact of episode count

There’s a lot of cool stuff to talk about when it comes to Stranger Things 5, and honestly there better be. This is the final season! The top thing that all of us should want at this point is for the series to go out with the bang. We’re confident that the writers are going to put their all into paying off some of the big stories, with of course the primary thing of importance right now being them waking up Max. They can’t leave her like that, right?

In the case that you did not know already, the Duffer Brothers alongside the entire creative team are working on the upcoming batch of episodes already, and you can see below via Twitter an image of them mapping out some of the episodes. Just based on this alone, it looks like the final season will have eight episodes, but with a show like this episode count almost doesn’t matter. Remember that the season 4 finale was longer than some big-budget movies! Episode length is as important as anything here, and we can’t just say too much about that right now.

With most shows, you could look at there only being eight episodes and assume that this would lead to it coming out sooner, and we’d love to say that this is going to be the case here. We just can’t say that with any confidence at all Stranger Things most likely is going to return to Netflix at some point in 2024, and the total number of episodes may only have a small impact here. To us, it really depends on two different things:

1) The length of the episodes – It’s exactly as we described it above.

2) The amount of effects required – That’s going to be a big part of the equation, as well.

