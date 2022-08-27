Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto players! (day 53)

Day 53 of the Big Brother 24 live feeds has arrived, and there is a pretty important Power of Veto today. It’s crazy to think that the house is where it is right now, and that there is mostly a singular twist to blame for it. There’s no denying that the split house changed everything, especially with Turner in power and effectively splitting a big chunk of the old Leftovers alliance.

If you missed the news last night, Turner nominated Taylor and Brittany for eviction, with the plan potentially being to nominate Michael if one of them comes off. Michael knows he’ll likely be replacement nominee, but will he even get to compete today? If he does get to play and he wins, there’s a good chance that he removes Brittany and then Taylor ends up getting evicted, unless of course someone manages to flip the now-dominant After Party alliance around. It’s going to be hard to do that given that they’re so entrenched with each other, but anything is possible within this game. We’ve always thought there was a way to combat almost any adversity with the right argument.

In getting back to the Veto draw, two people will be left out of the competition this week. You have a better chance of being picked than being left out.

So who was officially drawn? Joining the HoH and the nominees are Michael, Alyssa, and Monte. Michael will have his chance at this! Of course, it all will depend on the comp. He’s shown a real capacity to do well at anything, but Turner’s no slouch and both Taylor and Brittany have won in the past. Alyssa’s not much of comp threat, but that’s about it.

Judging from the fact that Veto players were chosen a tad later in the morning that we’ve seen this season already, we wonder if that means a later competition. Sometimes it does but for now, we wouldn’t draw too big of an assumption here.

What do you think is going to happen in the Big Brother 24 house today?

