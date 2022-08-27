The Boys season 4 premiere date: Maintaining the hype

The Boys season 4 has done a LOT to get people excited in a short period of time. Not only is filming underway, but we already know about some of the new characters — plus, a very mysterious one played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Now that Amazon has unleashed their own cavalcade of great news, one question remains: How are they going to keep this up until the premiere date? Will they be able to?

In a word, no — there’s zero chance we’re going to get this much awesome The Boys news from now until whenever the show premieres, which is most likely to be late 2023 or early 2024. We don’t even 100% think that the streaming service is out to fully achieve that. Instead, their goal is largely just to keep people talking for a long enough period of time until the spin-off Gen V has a trailer or a premiere date of its own. There’s likely an awareness that people will be skeptical about the new show but once it premieres, there’s a good chance that this will change.

The best thing about the show announcing the Morgan news when they did is that even during slow periods, fans will have something specific to look forward to beyond just characters like Hughie, Starlight, and Homelander. (Can you really look forward to Homelander? Probably not, but he is fun to watch without a doubt.) They also will probably have some sort of digital content along the way — we say this because they’ve been pretty good with that in the past.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 premiere date?

