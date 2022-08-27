The Boys season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan has fun with casting

The Boys season 4 was a cause of great excitement even before this week — and then Jeffrey Dean Morgan was announced.

There’s a lot of interesting storylines that could be mined from this casting news, starting with the fact that it reunites him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. Beyond just that, though, there’s some other good stuff here. Take, for example, that the show is keeping the actor’s role a secret. They didn’t do that when they revealed Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, or even with the earlier castings of Firecracker and Sister Sage earlier this year. So why do that here? Hmmm…

One of the things that is so great about Morgan joining The Boys is that we know already that he has the perfect sense of humor for it. To get some other evidence of that, all you have to do is look below! Morgan posted a funny fan edit on his Twitter to commemorate his appearance, though of course he isn’t saying much about his role, either. Odds are, he’s playing someone important to the other characters and not just a Supe with some specific powers who is reasonably unattached. If that was the case, why not go ahead and reveal that?

Another important thing to note here is the oh-so-simple fact that Morgan is recurring in season 4; he’s not meant to be a full-time part of the cast. We don’t expect his role to be as important as what we saw with Ackles, but still fantastic in its own right.

What do you most want to see from Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Boys season 4, no matter who he plays?

Art is done for season 4. Good work folks. Saved ⁦@TheBoysTV⁩ some dough. pic.twitter.com/1QsM9JEUTW — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 25, 2022

