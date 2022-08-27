Criminal Minds season 16 premiere date: Announcement hopes!

For those who are unaware, production is already underway on Criminal Minds season 16 — and, of course, that is a cause for excitement. How can it not be? This show was off the air for a while, but it’s coming back at a new home in Paramount+ with some of your old favorites.

Now, one of the big questions is simply when we are going to have a chance to see it, let alone when it gets announced.

The first thing we should make clear here is that the revival is not going to get a premiere date over the next month or two; we’re just too early in the process. Do we think that the streaming service is actively thinking already about when they’d like to put it out there? Sure, but they won’t rush it.

Our feeling, at least for now, is that we’re going to hear about a season 16 premiere date when we get around to some point later this year — November or December would make some sense, right? This is at least assuming that the show follows a similar filming-to-release schedule as another Paramount+ show in SEAL Team. It makes a lot of sense for season 16 to air in early 2023, given that this would be really similar to what we saw for the last season on CBS.

While we wait to get around to that point, let’s just hope that the cast and crew DO give us a few more teases along the way. There should be a lot to look forward to here!

What do you most want to see from Aisha Tyler on Criminal Minds season 16?

