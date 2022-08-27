The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All spoilers for Gabby, Rachel!

Come Monday night’s The Bachelorette premiere, you are going to see an episode that is more eventful than most. For starters, the hometown dates are not yet! There’s a good bit to get into there still, and then after the fact, we dive right into The Men Tell All. It’s a staple of the show, and we tend to prefer it when it doesn’t run for a full two hours. That eliminates some of the fluff, but hopefully still leaves room for the drama — and of course the bloopers.

Want to get a few more details on what to expect? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis for the special below:

Rachel and Gabby reunite with 14 of the most unforgettable men from this season. But first, Aven’s spooky hometown date in Salem, Massachusetts, will be revealed! Once seated together for the first time since the show premiered, the former suitors kick off the night by addressing the controversies surrounding Hayden and Chris, but will either of them show up to atone for their actions? Later, the women of the hour, Gabby and Rachel, answer burning questions from their former flames and welcome the stars of Universal Pictures’ “Bros,” Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, to the stage to join in on the action on an all-new episode of “The Bachelorette,” airing, MONDAY, AUG. 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Let’s go ahead and establish some realistic expectations for this show. For starters, nothing all that important is going to be resolved. This entire evening will be mostly filler and honestly, we gotta be okay with that. We just hope that there’s an inkling that Gabby and Rachel are at least happy, and that we’re building towards something positive with them at the end of the season.

