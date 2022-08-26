Fargo season 5 premiere date: When can we expect it?

It is without a doubt exciting to know that a Fargo season 5 is coming to FX down the road. Beyond just that, it’s awesome to know a little about who is involved! Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh are three of the main players, and we imagine that a few more surprises are going to come out down the road here.

The unfortunate news, if you love this show, is just knowing that we’re several months away at the very least. Filming has yet to begin and, presumably, it won’t start until later this fall. Some of these cast members are busy on other things! Take, for example, Temple on Ted Lasso and Hamm doing a recurring role over on The Morning Show. They have to finish up some of this work first.

Also, we’re sure that FX and Noah Hawley want to take advantage of the colder weather however much that they can here. There’s no denying that it is a significant part of this story and a main character in its own right.

At the moment, we think it’s fair to say you will be waiting until at least late spring or summer 2023 before you see Fargo come out, and it could be even later. One of the important things to remember here is that FX will want to scale out some of their upcoming premieres, and they have a lot of big stuff across the board. Take, for example, Snowfall and Mayans MC both coming out either in the late winter or early spring most likely; we expect both of those shows to be out before Fargo, and it doesn’t make sense for FX to bring this one on until they are close to done. If they put all of their great shows on the air at the same time, what else do they have?

