Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: How spin-off plays a role

A significant chunk of the internet is ready for a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date on Netflix, and for good reason: There are a LOT of stories to be excited for here!

Unfortunately, we also still know that we will be waiting a little while in order to see it. Production is currently underway for new episodes, but there are reasons as to why the streaming service may take their time getting the final product on the air. One of them is something that we’ve yet to specifically discuss here at all: What is going on with the Queen Charlotte spin-off show.

For those who have not heard, production on this Shondaland series began far before season 3 did, and that means that it’s almost certainly going to be the first one of the two to premiere. Our sentiment is that Netflix will want to use this to bridge the gap between where we are right now with season 2 and where we’re going in season 3. A late 2022 or early 2023 start makes the most sense here. After all, that would be a solid nine or ten months following the premiere of season 2, and then season 3 could come out anywhere from six to eight months later, depending on what Netflix decides. They won’t want to lump up everything too close, mostly because that will end up making it harder for viewers to keep up.

One thing we are confident about, though, is even after season 3 premieres, we do think that Netflix will continue to explore as many Bridgerton off-shoots as they can to ease the gap — and it makes some sense given the rampant popularity here. The first two seasons are among some of the most-popular programming the streaming service has ever had! They would be out of their minds to not pursue that further in some shape or form.

We just hope that later this year, we get a little more news in regards to season 3 — and that is, of course, alongside all of the spin-off chatter.

