Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13 (series finale): Time jump?

Can you believe that in just two days, the Animal Kingdom series finale is going to arrive on TNT? This is absolutely not something that we are prepared for and yet, it’s here and we’re trying to prepare our brain for it.

So what do we know is coming up? Based on the photo above of Leila George as Smurf, we could be getting into yet another time period that we haven’t explored before on the show.

Given the noticeable change in hairstyle, some time has passed in the flashbacks from where things left off back at the end of episode 12. What does that mean? It may just come down to there being a very specific story in the past that carries over directly to what we see in the present. Remember that at the moment, one of the biggest plot twists is J siphoning money away from his uncles, presumably to kickstart his final act of revenge. He’s wanted this ever since before the death of Smurf; he knows how badly his mother Julia was treated by this family and he wants to forge a different path.

Is J a vigilante? Not exactly. He’s a criminal in his own right and doesn’t think with the best of intentions at heart. He’s also callous and emotionless much of the time. Yet, these flashbacks better explain how he ended up the way that he was, and we imagine that this storyline in particular will better bookend things as we see them at the start of the series. Go ahead and prepare accordingly for that.

What do you think is going to happen during the flashbacks on the Animal Kingdom series finale?

