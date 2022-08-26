She-Hulk season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The Abomination problem

As you get yourselves prepared for She-Hulk season 1 episode 3 airing on Disney+ next week, do you want to learn more about it? Well, there is a good bit to be excited about, and it starts with a HUGE dilemma for Jen Walters.

At the end of episode 2, Tatiana Maslany’s character made sure that she could represent Emil Blonsky without there being any clear bias. For starters, she spoke to her cousin Bruce about it, and she also met Tim Roth’s character in prison. While there, he claimed that he was reformed and while he could turn into Abomination again whenever he wanted, he didn’t want to. He presented himself as this broken man who was sold a false bill of goods as to who he would be, and he became a villain as a result.

Yet, everything changed when Jen turned on the news to learn that not only had Blonsky seemingly broken out of prison, but he was taking part in some underground fight club as Abomination. Is this really the case? Well, we have to wait and see on some of that, since we know there could be a lot of crazy explanations for what is going on. Yet, her case completely blows up the moment that it’s clear that Emil isn’t just some peace-loving guy willing to atone for his past.

No matter the result of this particular case, we tend to imagine that there is going to be a lot of humor ahead, both in this episode and the rest of the season. We also recognize that there are more adversaries coming, as we haven’t seen the last of Titania. She made a brief impression in the premiere, but there is a lot of story that will be revisited down the road here. Just go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

