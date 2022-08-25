She-Hulk season 1 episode 2: Mark Ruffalo on Edward Norton nod

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Disney+ attempting to do a live-action MCU comedy for the first time really ever. Because of that, we can’t be surprised that they’re going to be more willing to be meta and play around a little bit.

On this week’s episode 2, we actually saw a fantastic example of this when Jen Walters was asked to represent Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) at his parole hearing. She knew that her cousin Bruce had a history with him and when speaking to him about it, Mark Ruffalo’s character joked that he is a “completely different person now.” Blonsky was the main villain in The Incredible Hulk years ago, back when the title hero was played by Edward Norton. There’s been debate as to how canon that movie was ever sense, but this episode more or less cements it as much.

In talking about the in-joke from episode 2 to Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what Ruffalo had to say on the subject:

“I think it’s really funny. It’s just the reality that we all are often dancing around, but it’s true … I actually joked with Ed about this. I was like, ‘It’s like our generation’s Hamlet. Everyone’s going to get a shot at it.’ And there’ll probably be another couple before it’s all over. People will be like, ‘Remember when the Hulk used to look like Mark Ruffalo? Now it looks like Timothée Chalamet.’ “

Of course, we hope Ruffalo continues to be Bruce for a long time, largely because he’s so good at capturing multiple sides to the character. She-Hulk may be mostly the story of Jen, but we’re going to be happy to get these little references to the past sprinkled in here and there. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to be the only one we get the rest of the season.

