NCIS season 20 premiere promo hypes up Hawaii crossover

Are you ready for the NCIS season 20 premiere on September 19? In just a few weeks the cast will be back on CBS, and we know already there’s going to be a huge crossover with NCIS: Hawaii at the center of it.

While we’ve yet to see a full, in-depth trailer for what is coming up from start to finish here, we do at least have a better sense of how the network is promoting it — and you can see some of that courtesy of the promo below!

Have you seen our NCIS season 19 finale review yet? Go ahead and take a look at that below if you haven’t! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional insight on the show.

We should note that not everything you see in here constitutes brand-new footage, and we honestly don’t even think the visuals of the casts are meant to be the primary selling point. Instead, it’s about the big crossover, which will probably divide a lot of viewers. Are these events fun sometimes? Sure, but it’s understandable to be worried that The Raven, a huge NCIS storyline for the past several months, is getting thrown onto the spin-off just to get people to watch that show — regardless of whether or not they already do. We’d prefer personally a spin-off that was a little more independent of any long-term plotline, which should be reserved for NCIS itself and vice-versa.

Still, it’s easy to say that we’re excited to see McGee, Palmer, Torres, and the rest of the team again, and we’re sure that there are a lot of big cases coming in the weeks after the premiere.

