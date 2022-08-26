Succession season 4 premiere date: How HBO is preparing us

For everyone out there excited to get a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO, we certainly think the network wants to keep you guessing. After all, they’ve worked this week in order to keep the show front of mind for many of its viewers.

If you’ve missed some of the big news, here it is: The network recently confirmed a number of the returning, recurring players for the upcoming season. It is a reminder of the series’ great stability when it comes to the people you see on-screen; this show needs a consistent ensemble to be effective, and you are going to see of course the Roy family coming up, but also all of the important people around them.

While it was great to have this announcement, the unfortunate truth is that it wasn’t paired with a whole lot else, including a start date. The only things that are confirmed right now are that 1) we are getting the show in 2023 and 2) the goal is to have it be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, meaning that it will be out before June.

The next time you should hear more about season 4, including possible premiere date chatter, is at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12. With all of the nominations this show has, it goes without saying that a ton of people will be there. They may not know an exact date (HBO keeps their cards close to the vest), but we do at least think there will be room for some speculation.

