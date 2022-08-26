Could Chicago PD, Law & Order: Organized Crime be in trouble?

Is the future looking suddenly bleak for Chicago PD or Law & Order: Organized Crime over at NBC? This is certainly not something we imagined we’d be thinking about.

Yet, this is precisely where we are today thanks to a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal that network could stop broadcasting original shows at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This could be a way to cut down on costs due to declining linear ratings across the board starting as soon as fall 2023.

In general, this move would mostly just impact the two aforementioned shows from Dick Wolf, unless they are moved elsewhere. New Amsterdam is ending with its upcoming season, and the new Quantum Leap reboot has yet to even premiere. Sure, there is also Dateline on Friday, but that could be condensed down to an hour.

In a statement, here is was a spokesperson for NBC had to say to the aforementioned site:

“We are always looking at strategies to ensure that our broadcast business remains as strong as possible. As a company, our advantage lies in our ability to provide audiences with the content they love across broadcast, cable and streaming.”

While nothing is confirmed as of yet on any of this, we really just hope that NBC takes a serious look at all of this and comes to one key realization: Wouldn’t they be better off just finding a way to recruit more viewers to Peacock and keep the primetime shows that they have? NBC previously did something similar when they pushed The Jay Leno Show out at 10 in an attempt to save money, and that ended up being an enormous mess and led to a lot of unfavorable headlines for the network across the board.

Ultimately, we’ll see where things go over the next few months, but cutting costs seems to be the industry’s top trend right now. Just look at what is happening over at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Do you think this NBC decision could mean bad news for Chicago PD or Law & Order: Organized Crime?

