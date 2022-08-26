Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The potential nominees! (day 52)

Welcome to day 52 in the Big Brother 24 house, where things are (once again) just as messy as you would have wanted if you enjoy drama.

The moment that Turner won the Head of Household competition last night, there were a series of collective groans on Twitter as it looked like for sure, he would stick with the After Party of himself, Kyle, Alyssa, and Terrance. You know, the people all stuck in the backyard together. We think Turner DID consider that to a great degree, but now that he’s back inside and with most of the former Leftovers, he looks to be coming to his sense to a certain degree. Or, at the very least, he’s covering his butt.

Want to ensure that you don’t miss any other Big Brother 24 live feed updates? Then go ahead and visit the link here.

One of the big priorities that Turner has as a player is making sure that he is always protected almost no matter what the situation is. This is a great way to ensure that no matter what, he finds a way to survive if he gets put on the block. He’s realizing right now that if he were to go after Taylor, Michael, Brittany, or Monte, the other three players who remained would go after him. Kyle wants him to do that, but Kyle has his own motive: He realizes these people would be mad at Turner and not as much him. Yet, if Turner goes after Alyssa and Terrance this week, where else is Kyle going to go? They still have a supposed final two and Turner actually has a chance potentially to get rid of someone here (if Alyssa is evicted) who 100% Kyle would take to final two over him.

Turner is well-aware that he’ll probably lose Terrance and Alyssa’s jury votes, but nominating them seems to be the safe plan. He’s told the Leftovers that they are safe from nominations and we 100% think that he is going to stick with that … for now. He’s also covering himself by telling them that things got REALLY messy in the backyard and he had to say and do everything that he could to stay alive. Basically, he wants to make sure that if Terrance or Alyssa start talking about the Leftovers being exposed, it’s okay.

Is there still a bigger target?

Maybe. Turner could consider taking out Michael depending on what happens with the Veto, so that’s still dangling out there. Yet, there’s also a feeling that at final six, there will still be chances to take him out provided he doesn’t win the rest of the way.

Update… Things have changed.

Read more over here.

What do you want to see happen when it comes to Big Brother 24 this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







