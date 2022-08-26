Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The plan changes… (day 52)

If there’s one thing we can count on this week in Big Brother 24, it’s … well, nothing. We can count on nothing with Turner as Head of Household.

Late last night, it looked reasonably clear that he was going to stick to his old Leftovers and go with the safe option of nominating Alyssa and Terrance for eviction. However, he’s since moved away from that. Our big concern was always that he wasn’t open with anyone fully about what happened outside of the house at Dyre Fest, and after listening to him talk with Kyle and Alyssa, we may be more confused than ever.

Want to ensure you don’t miss any other Big Brother 24 updates? Then go ahead and visit the link here right now!

According to these conversations now, the plan is to nominate Brittany (who he told he’d never nominate) and Taylor, with the idea then being Michael as a replacement nominee if the opportunity arises. Given that these three do have a final three together, it makes some sense … even if we don’t like it. Turner’s also gone about it in a pretty terrible way with all of these assurances he’s given people. It feels more and more like it was an AWFUL idea for him to win HoH since he could just be doing Kyle’s dirty work and making life so much easier for him and Alyssa moving forward.

So yea … Turner could’ve just lost a couple of jury votes going after the After Party. Now, he stands to lose several. Kyle would never take him to final two over Alyssa, and he’d have to figure out a way to either take him out and go to final two with Alyssa himself, or take Terrance there somehow. It’s at least smart of him to work on looping in Monte and getting the remnants of The Pound back together, and that’s mostly because if he gets to final five with Monte and the After Party (once again: We still don’t want that), he’d have a majority against Kyle and Alyssa.

So this week is a mess … and if this plan currently holds, someone within Brittany / Taylor / Michael is going to be sent out.

What do you think about Turner’s new Big Brother 24 plan?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







