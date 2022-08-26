American Horror Stories season 3: Will we get renewal soon?

Now that we are a couple of episodes away from the finale, this feels like the perfect time to wonder: Will we get an American Horror Stories season 3 on Hulu?

On paper, it feels like this really should be a sure thing. However, we know that sometimes, renewal decisions are a little bit more complicated than they seem on the surface. What will the future hold here?

The obvious reason for Hulu / FX to bring this show back starts with the power of Ryan Murphy as an executive producer. Don’t they want to keep as many of his shows as possible? We also think these episodes are a way to produce some relatively low-cost scripted programming (at least compared to a lot of other stuff out there) that also can be an original story every single week.

We also think that there is a lot of value when it comes to this show and the overall American Horror Story franchise. While you don’t want to do it all the time, we do think there’s a great benefit in being able to do episodes like “Dollhouse” that provide surprises and fan service for people who watched and enjoyed earlier seasons of this show.

For now, we expect that a season 3 renewal is going to come. At this point, the question is mostly when we are going to get it! We hope that it is before the end of the season, but that will be up to the powers-that-be to decide.

What do you want to see when it comes to an American Horror Stories season 3 renewal?

