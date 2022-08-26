House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2: Paddy Considine on Viserys

There is so much to be excited about moving into House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 when it airs on HBO this weekend. So what is there to be excited about?

Well, for starters, we have a fantastic king at the center of the show in Viserys, who is played by none other than Paddy Considine. He’s shown himself to be such a fascinating character with a clear point of view, and he’s different from so many other rules we’ve seen on this show and Game of Thrones. For starters, he seems to be a pretty decent dude.

So how does Considine himself describe the role? Well, here is just some of what he had to say on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter:

King Jaehaerys kept peace in the kingdom for many years. Then Viserys was chosen to be king over his cousin Rhaenys — whether that was because he was a man, I don’t know. But Viserys is a great scholar and I think the responsibility was given to him because he was peaceful like Jaehaerys. He’s a good man, but a bad king in that he tries to please everybody. At the heart of him, he’s also a dragon, too, and there’s only so much Viserys can take. There’s a part of his DNA where he does have that [anger] in him and he has to hold his temper. So he’s not a cliché king. He’s a very human man with huge emotions and responsibilities that weigh on him physically and mentally.

All of this makes this character exciting, and we hope that he actually sticks around for some time. If there is one thing that we’ve learned about the show over the years, it is that rulers tend to die or get removed from the throne quickly. Fingers crossed that is not the case here.

