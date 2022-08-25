House of the Dragon season 2 renewal: Is news coming soon?

The House of the Dragon series premiere is now a few days within the rear-view mirror. With that in mind, let’s look ahead. Or, in particular, let’s look far ahead.

At the moment, we do think it’s almost a done deal that there’s going to be another batch of episodes. The premiere set ratings records, and we think by and large, the reception to what viewers saw was positive. Because this is a prequel, the show is in some ways insulated — viewers have an advance knowledge of what is coming, so they can’t be as disappointed at the end.

With the premise of this show being largely the history of House Targeryan, there is a lot of flexibility with what producers want to do moving forward. They could stay in this current time period, or move around a little bit more. So long as the storytelling stays this consistent, we’re going to be happy with the end result.

We’d be shocked at this point if HBO announces a season 2 renewal before the next episode airs. Yet, we do think there’s a REALLY good chance we hear something more after episode 2 or episode 3. We do think it benefits them greatly to have news out there early, mostly because that allows them to start planning the second season in advance. Because this is a show that takes so long to make due to all of the post-production, it is important that the writers and producers get a head start.

