Manifest season 4 premiere date: A tease for something soon?

Are we mere days away from learning the Manifest season 4 premiere date over at Netflix? Nothing is confirmed … but we do think you should be around your computer or phone on Sunday. Why? Let’s just say there are some good reasons.

In a new post on Twitter this evening, creator Jeff Rake had a pretty interesting message (see below), hyping up this Sunday for a very specific reason: It’s 828 day! As so many of you out there know, this is a celebration of the show like no other. This is when we heard some big news courtesy of Netflix last year, and we could be getting the same thing all over again now.

It’s possible that Netflix has already figured out when they want the first part of the final season to premiere, and they may also have a teaser and some other good stuff ready. It’s almost a given that they are going to reveal something on Sunday, and the question is simply what.

Our prediction? We think if nothing else, we’re going to get a premiere date and at least some sort of teaser for what the future holds. A larger, more substantial trailer could come closer to release. Some of it is inevitably going to depend very much on how long we have between now and the show coming back. Our general feeling is that we’re going to see season 4 launch at some point in November and if that’s the case, there’s plenty of time for more footage down the road.

With this being said, let’s just say we wouldn’t be altogether mad if the show ends up launching on Netflix sooner. How could we be? It has been SO long at this point since the end of season 3 and of course, there are so many questions we want answers to.

What do you think we’re going to learn about Manifest season 4 this Sunday?

