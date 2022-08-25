Horizon Zero Dawn TV series in the works at Netflix

Clearly, video-game adaptations to TV continue to be all the rage — hence, the latest on Horizon Zero Dawn.

According to a report from Deadline, The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman is developing a pair of new projects — an adaptation of the aforementioned PlayStation game and also Orbital, a drama based around the International Space Station. In a statement, here is some of what he had to say:

“Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions … We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”

Netflix is already completely in the video-game-adaptation thanks to The Witcher, which is one of their most-popular shows and is probably motivating them to consider this now. Blackman is poised to run the Horizon Zero Dawn show alongside Michelle Lovretta, and the two could have their work cut out for them here.

It’s easy to see why Netflix would be interested in adapting the game, given that it is lush, beautiful, and has imaginative robot-creatures roaming the Earth. On the flip side, there are challenges, including that the heroine Aloy is alone for huge chunks of the game, and they would have to find a way to either twist or condense the story. It is important to note from the Deadline report that this Horizon is “based on” the game, so that may mean that there are some creative liberties taken.

Remember that elsewhere in the video-game world HBO has The Last of Us coming, and there’s certainly been a lot of chatter about a show set within the Mass Effect universe. Some of these games have rich worlds and enormous audiences; the success of the TV versions will depend a lot on getting the casting and story just right.

What do you think about the idea of a Horizon Zero Dawn TV series?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for some other updates the moment they come out. (Photo: Netflix.)

