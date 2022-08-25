Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Why Netflix wants it ‘soon’

It’s true that we probably will not be getting a Virgin River season 5 premiere date at Netflix for quite some time. With that being said, though, we 100% believe that the streaming service would like to have it as soon as possible.

What’s the primary reason for that? Well, it comes down mostly to one thing above all else: Momentum. There is no denying at the moment that the show has it, and you would like to maintain that as long as you possibly can. Virgin River has spent multiple weeks now at #1 on Nielsen’s streaming charts, and that’s a big deal when you consider all of the other shows that are out there both on that platform and many others. It is a sign that not only are people loving the show as they watch it, but also that there are still people discovering it at the same time. That’s the sort of thing that you love so many years into a series’ run.

One of the things that is probably helping Virgin River a lot is how stealthy and understated Netflix has been in marketing it, at least in comparison to flashy titles like Stranger Things. While there has been of course some promotion, a lot of it has also spread via word of mouth. They’ve had no real issue with allowing a lot of people to find the series organically, and that’s led it to become one of the biggest hits on TV that still doesn’t get enough conversation.

All of this, plus an early renewal for season 5 (it was ordered at the same time as season 4), suggests that we could be seeing Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast back by next summer, at the latest. Given how well Netflix performs in July, we can’t imagine them wanting to hold off on this series any later than that.

