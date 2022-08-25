Squid Game season 2 premiere date: What Netflix wants

We know that so many of us know already what we want when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date, but there is more to think about here. Take, for starters, what Netflix actually wants! After all, these could be very different things!

The first thing that we should at least do at this point is set realistic expectations: This season is more than a year away. The story is being worked on but otherwise, there’s a lot of other stuff that to be frank, just hasn’t happened yet. A lot of patience is going to be required here.

What Netflix is going to prioritize more so than satisfying fans is trying to maximize on the best real estate. This matters a great deal, and is also harder to figure out than any of us would think at some points. We do think there’s a huge case to be made for a late 2023 launch if the show is ready; if it isn’t, they may choose to wait until February or March 2024 in order to launch it. Why? This would give them a chance to do some Super Bowl promotion, and they could air the show in a similar window to what they did with Bridgerton season 2. There are a few different windows that Netflix really loves: The holiday season, early spring, Memorial Day Weekend, and early July. We could see them focusing in mostly on one of those.

No matter when the show returns, we’d also say to expect one of the biggest marketing campaigns in the history of the streaming service. Given how huge season 1 was, they’ll know that the pressure is on to take things to another level.

What do you think Netflix should want when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date?

