The Chi season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘I Am the Blues’

Next week on Showtime, The Chi season 5 episode 10 is going to be here and with that, we’re going to be on the path towards an incredible end to the season. This is the finale! It’s going to be dramatic, gut-wrenching, powerful, and just about everything else you’d expect from a show like this.

Before we go any further here, can we go ahead and say how much we love the title? “I Am the Blues” is as fantastic as a name as you’re going to see for this show. It really ties into the vibe and the tone here in a really cool way. Also, we tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of spectacular stuff taking place all around it.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Chi season 5 episode 10 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Emmett supports Jada. Kiesha and Tiff come to a resolution. Pressure mounts on Douda. Trig makes a life-altering decision. Season finale.

The best thing entering the finale

That’s pretty simple: Knowing in advance that we’re going to see a season 6 coming down the road. The series has been renewed already, so that at least takes a little bit of the pressure off there. For us as a viewer, we have the chance to just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show — though of course, “enjoy” may not be the right word if something bad is happening to one of the characters.

Of course, the writers may not have had the foresight in this finale to know if there’d be coming back for another season, so we can’t sit here and say for sure that all loose ends are going to be tied up or if there is a cliffhanger coming. It’s just something to think about…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 5 episode 10?

