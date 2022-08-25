Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: How a spring launch happens

Is there a chance for Mayans MC season 5 to premiere on FX at some point this spring? We absolutely think so! Ultimately, there is also so much time to go until we get a lot of news here, one way or another.

While there hasn’t been a whole lot of news as of yet in regards to the start of season 5 production (a necessarily stepping stone to get to the aforementioned date), there are reasons for optimism here and it could be fun to get into.

First and foremost, consider the fact here that the writers have probably been planning things for a good while. Even though the series was officially renewed back at San Diego Comic-Con late last month, we tend to feel like a lot of people probably knew that it was coming far before then. That was just a time to make an announcement to create some greater fanfare. We tend to think that behind the scenes, FX is currently working to ensure that they can stay on a pretty similar timeline to what they did for season 4. The days of a fall premiere, which we got before the start of the global health crisis, very much seem to be done. Nonetheless, there’s a lot of stuff to look forward to still that is well worth embracing.

In general, so long as production starts several months before the spring, there’s a great chance that the JD Pardo drama will stay on its all-familiar schedule. The thing we’re more excited about even for a premiere date at this point is a trailer. Thanks in part to the shocking ending of season 4, we have every reason to think that this show is going to get all the more violent and insane moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 5?

When do you think the series will premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







