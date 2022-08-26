Big Brother 24: Where is Joseph Abdin, Julie Chen interview?

For everyone out there looking for the Joseph Abdin – Julie Chen Moonves interview following tonight’s Big Brother 24, we understand. We are talking here about a beloved player getting booted as a result of a frustrating twist.

Let’s just point out for a reason all the ways that this went south, starting with the fact that the Dyre Fest twist happened in the first place. Then, he got a Head of Household in Terrance who was one of the few people he wasn’t working with, and then ended up on the same team as Kyle and Alyssa — a showmance. Kyle then betrayed him and exposed the Leftovers, and Joseph came close to winning the Veto, but didn’t. He also had the misfortunate of being in the backyard with Turner, whose loyalty was only to a point. We think he’s more intent on playing the middle and if someone like Monte had been out there instead, we tend to think he would’ve worked harder on convincing Terrance to keep Joseph in the game.

So yeah, he fell victim to a lot of bad breaks and if just one or two things were different, he’d probably still be in the game.

Because Joseph did put so much work into the game and campaigned hard, we do tend to think that there’s a lot of stuff he’ll be able to discuss with Julie after the fact. Unfortunately, this extended interview won’t surface most likely on the show’s Instagram until tomorrow. The hard thing about the interviews at this point is that Julie can’t disclose anything about the game, though we do think Joseph’s going to know how loved he was by the amount of applause he gets. That could be fun, since it could make some of the other players in the game more nervous.

