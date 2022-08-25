The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 8: The Face-Off is back!

Next week on The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 8, we are prepared for the competition to really intensify. There are only six teams remaining and all of them have proven themselves in one way or another so far.

Before we go further, can we just go ahead and say how happy we are that some of the Express Passes are used up? From a viewer standpoint, they are the worst twist implemented over the past several years. What little strategy that comes into using them/handing them out gets nullified by watching teams skip a whole task. It’s just not that fun!

With that being said, what we do love are twists that directly influence rivalries, and that’s what is fun about Beverley & Veronica versus Franca & Nella. It’s one of those rare reality TV situations where you can easily see both sides. When you’re Beverly & Veronica, it makes sense to be mad that the Pass was not only used on you, but that things were manipulated to hurt you and only you. It’d be one thing if this was just an attempt for Franca & Nella to preserve their lead; however, they made it clear that they deliberately wanted to target Beverly & Veronica and only them. That’s where it comes across as more personal, especially since Beverly & Veronica have yet to even win a leg all season.

Franca & Nella also do have a good point: It’s a race. They’re taking advantage of the twists that are offered. If they know that they can’t beat these two in a footrace, they have ever reason to go after them. We just love that there’s some drama here.

As for what’s coming up…

We are going to see another chance for rivalries courtesy of the Face-Off, which is taking place in the greater Ottawa – Gatineau area. There are some fun tasks coming, including one that will require a certain knowledge of French. Much like the sign-language challenge from episode 7, this could help some teams more than others.

