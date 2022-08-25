The Umbrella Academy renewed; season 4 will be last at Netflix

There is some big news coming out today about The Umbrella Academy, though we recognize it will be bittersweet to a lot of people out there.

So where do we start? Well, let’s be positive first and recognize that the show is coming back for another season. However, we’ve also learned that season 4 will be the final one at the streaming service. In a statement, here is what show creator Steve Blackman had to say:

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago … But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Meanwhile, the show’s cast (Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore) are all set to be coming back as well.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

Why end the show here? Well, the easiest answer we can give is that this is Netflix, and they are not known for keeping their shows on the air a long time. Four seasons is actually longer than a lot of shows have gotten from them over the years, so we’re just glad at this point that the show has covered this much ground.

With the timing of this renewal, our hope is that we are going to see the show premiere at some point either in late 2023 or early 2024. We recognize that this will take some time, though, and we don’t want to generate any false expectations that the show may or may not be able to match.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Umbrella Academy right now

What do you think about The Umbrella Academy being renewed for a fourth and final season at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







