The Boys season 4 spoilers: Jeffrey Dean Morgan signs on

If you needed another reason to be excited for The Boys season 4, here it is: Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially on board.

According to a report from TVLine, the Walking Dead star is officially poised to reunite with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke on the superhero satire, though everyone is keeping most of the details about his role under wraps. This is meant to be a recurring role, meaning that he’ll likely turn up in at least a couple of episodes — though we assume that he’s not going to be around full-time. Just remember for a moment that Morgan also has coming up in The Walking Dead: Dead City (formerly Isle of the Dead), a spin-off to The Walking Dead where is starring alongside Lauren Cohan.

If you haven’t seen our The Boys season 3 finale review as of yet, ahead and watch what we got below! Once you do so, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of further discussion.

This is the second major Supernatural reunion on The Boys, as Jensen Ackles of course rejoined Kripke to play Soldier Boy in season 3. There’s been talk about Morgan coming on board this show for years, and mutual interest from pretty much everyone involved. The main issue was always scheduling, especially since season 3 was filmed right in the middle of the global health crisis. Because The Walking Dead already wrapped production and Morgan’s spin-off is in the early stages, there’s just enough of a gap for him to come up to Toronto and make this happen.

As many of you already know, there is no premiere date as of yet for The Boys season 4 — however, we personally expect it to be back at some point either in late 2023 or early 2024. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it happens.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

