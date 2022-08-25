Good Trouble season 4 episode 18 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on Good Trouble season 4 episode 18, you are going to see a story that matters for so many different reasons. For starters, this is the all-important finale! Whatever happens here will directly set the stage for a season 5.

We’re grateful to know that the show is renewed in advance, as that does take a little bit of the pressure off. We can just sit back, relax, and enjoy a good bit of what is in front of us. That could mean some exciting twists and turns … but also a heartbreaking moment or two. Mariana could put herself in a pretty difficult situation, whereas Malika’s whole career could be on the line. So much of this story is about young adulthood and navigate big challenges; it makes sense that some of the biggest ones are right around the corner.

Below, you can check out the full Good Trouble season 4 episode 18 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

Now that Isabella wants to put the baby up for adoption, Gael decides what role he wants to play in his child’s life. Malika is caught between her career and her beliefs. Mariana infiltrates Silas’s cult to speak to Jenna face-to-face.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

We wouldn’t be shocked if there is something at the very end, mostly because of the fact that this is the sort of show that benefits from that. They want to keep you watching!

Odds are, the new season will not air until we get around to 2023, so we are going to be sitting around and waiting for a good while to see what happens with these characters next. If season 5 turns out to be the end, hopefully there are more fan favorites from The Fosters along the way…

