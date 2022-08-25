Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Jasmine learns the truth (day 50)

Even though there’s a new episode of Big Brother 24 airing on CBS tonight, most of the real drama tonight is in the house.

Also, there’s SO much unintentional comedy. This afternoon, it was decided that Michael, Brittany, and Taylor were going to tell Jasmine that she was going off to jury, and in the early going of this conversation, Jasmine got herself caught in SO many lies. For example, she denied her spot in the Five Swatters, and basically dug herself a huge hole that she wouldn’t be able to get out of in the next 24 hours.

Jasmine was 100% going before this convo happened, but this just solidified it more than ever. In the process of trying to backpedal, she threw Kyle under the bus — he claimed he told her that Michael / Brittany were talking about her and had a final three with Taylor. This is another reminder that Kyle is not with them, and they could target him sooner rather than later.

We will say that even after telling her the truth here, Michael, Brittany, and Taylor did try to show a good bit of compassion to Jasmine, who took the news reasonably well other than being mad at Alyssa, who she found out was saying things against her. She’s the sort of person who wants to feel taken care of and respected so in that way, it was the right read to break the news to her in advance.

Of course, with all of this being said this is infinitely less fun for all of us watching at home and rooting for big surprises tomorrow night. More than likely, Joseph is being evicted from Dyre Fest so there isn’t all that much in the way of drama there.

What do you think is happening at the Big Brother 24 eviction?

