Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: New star speaks out!

There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Yellowstone season 5, including some new faces who are in the mix!

One of the more notable names to enter the mix here (at least for big-time country music fans) is singer Lainey Wilson, who is playing the role of a singer named Abby. How she fits in to the larger picture of the show remains to be seen, but we have a good feeling that there’s going to be a lot of drama around her. How can we assume that? Well, there’s a lot of drama around everyone with this show. This is just the sort of world this is!

Speaking in a new interview with CMT, Wilson admitted that she at first found the process of acting “scary,” as she is new to performing in that way. Yet, she got some welcome words of encouragement from someone very much familiar with the job in Kelly Reilly:

“On the first episode when we were filming, Kelly Riley told me, ‘Had you not told me that this was your first time, I’d been thinking you were doing it forever … I took that as a compliment. I mean, she’s one of the best actresses in the entire world.”

This sort of encouragement goes a long way, and what Wilson’s casting does is serve as a reminder that this show really works to be authentic in their casting. There are actors on the show with ranch experience, so why wouldn’t they hire a singer to play a musician?

Remember that season 5 premieres on Paramount Network come Sunday, November 13.

