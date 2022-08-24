Grown-ish season 5 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Love on the Brain’

Are you excited to check out Grown-ish season 5 episode 7 next week? On the surface, it feels like this could be the most romantic one of the season. After all, the title here is “Love on the Brain,” and that means that a few different relationships could be put to the test.

So what is coming up here? Well, there are reasons to be intrigued about every single part of this story, especially given where we are in the story now. Junior’s gotten a little more used to this particular chapter of his life. That may be why he’s starting to be more open. That could be a good thing, even if there is always a risk factor that goes along with that.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full Grown-ish season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

Doug throws a party at Bar None and invites the crew. Junior considers opening up to Annika. Kiela finds herself on RA duty while Zaara plays the field. Aaron tries to be a good wingman, putting his long-distance relationship to the test.

Beyond of course what’s happening in this particular story, there’s also a broader question we have to think about here with the long-term future. We are starting to inch closer to the end of the first part of this season and with that, you have to worry if season 5 is going to be the final one. The ratings are down so far versus season 4, but that is only the live metrics. There’s always a chance that things could be a little more complicated than they appear on the surface. They almost always are when it comes to this show!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grown-ish right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grown-ish season 5 episode 7 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







